Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,334 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.64 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

