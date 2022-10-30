Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

