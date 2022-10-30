Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 116,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

