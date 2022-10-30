Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 728.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

