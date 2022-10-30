Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,706 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $178.52 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $173.44.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

