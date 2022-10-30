Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 35,662 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

