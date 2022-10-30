Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,882 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 481,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

