Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

Japan Prime Realty Investment stock opened at $3,900.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,900.00 and a 1 year high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

