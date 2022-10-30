Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kanzhun Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at 10.74 on Friday. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of 9.74 and a 52 week high of 43.22. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 165.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

