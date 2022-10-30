Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. 77,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 73,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

