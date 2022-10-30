KeyCorp Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $400.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2022 earnings at $32.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.29 EPS.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Trading Up 3.7 %

United Rentals stock opened at $309.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.66.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

