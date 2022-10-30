KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of KKR opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

