Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of KEP stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.18.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
