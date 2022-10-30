Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KEP stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.