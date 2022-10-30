KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.39 on Friday. KORU Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORU Medical Systems (KRMD)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.