KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.39 on Friday. KORU Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

