Lake Street Capital Lowers Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Price Target to $2.50

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Aware Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.62 on Friday. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Aware alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Aware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.