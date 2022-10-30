Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading Up 4%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) shares were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.54). Approximately 24,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 139,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.25 ($0.52).
The company has a market capitalization of £25.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
