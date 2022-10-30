Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading Up 4%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) shares were up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.54). Approximately 24,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 139,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.25 ($0.52).

Longboat Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £25.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

About Longboat Energy

(Get Rating)

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.