Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,384 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,304,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 439,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,914,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,905 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $16.65 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.