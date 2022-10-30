Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

