Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAT. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

