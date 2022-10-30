McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

