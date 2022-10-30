McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.52.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $274.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

