Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Shares Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 40,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

