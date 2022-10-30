Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $122.00 at Atlantic Securities

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.26.

MRK opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

