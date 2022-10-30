Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,264.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,232.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

