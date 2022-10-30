MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 0.7%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $570.12 and last traded at $597.28. Approximately 147,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 207,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $601.60.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.46 and a 200-day moving average of $452.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.