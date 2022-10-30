Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,503 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,097,000 after buying an additional 324,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $263.88. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $713.33.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

