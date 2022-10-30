Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 74,140 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

