Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

