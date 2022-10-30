Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of IT stock opened at $302.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

