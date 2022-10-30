Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of State Street worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

