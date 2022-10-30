Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BXP opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.