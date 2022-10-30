Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,148. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

