Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.94. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.