Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,143 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Raymond James worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.