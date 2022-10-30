Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 41,636 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $141.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.