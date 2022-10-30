Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VeriSign worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.