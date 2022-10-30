Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.83 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

