Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.41 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $395.14 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.53 and a 200-day moving average of $387.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.