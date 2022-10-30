Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.06 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

