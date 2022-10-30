Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.51 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

