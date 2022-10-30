Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,380 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Waters by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

WAT stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.39 and its 200 day moving average is $313.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

