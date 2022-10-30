Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,485 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after acquiring an additional 274,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

