Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,555 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

