Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 48,948 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in XPeng by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.35. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

