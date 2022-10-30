Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,810 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Equitable worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EQH opened at $30.95 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

