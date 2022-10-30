Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

