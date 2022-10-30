Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME) Director Gary Vincent O’connor Acquires 116,666 Shares

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) Director Gary Vincent O’connor bought 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,999.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,731,985 shares in the company, valued at C$5,763,110.10.

Shares of TSE:ME opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$148.94 million and a PE ratio of -11.87. Moneta Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.91.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price objective on the stock.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

