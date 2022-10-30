Morgan Stanley Cuts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $13.60

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $13.60 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLF. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.52.

CLF stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

