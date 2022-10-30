Morgan Stanley Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $208.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.51 and its 200-day moving average is $198.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

