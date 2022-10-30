Morgan Stanley Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $200.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

